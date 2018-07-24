Ottawa Police say a 24-year-old man, charged Monday in connection with an incident on Parliament Hill during the Changing of the Guard, is also facing charges in connection with a separate incident the day before.

In this case, police say two men who knew each other got into an argument while walking in the area of Bridle Path Dr. and Trappers Rd. Sunday morning, when one of them, a 32-year-old, was punched. The victim called 911 at around 7:20 a.m. after noticing he had been cut. He was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Police searched the area for the suspect, but to no avail.

A man matching the description of that suspect was then arrested on Parliament Hill Monday morning, after an incident involving the Changing of the Guard.

Ottawa Police say 24-year-old Jesse Mooney is facing charges of assault with weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with a probation order in connection with the case near Bride Path.

Mooney was charged Monday with assault and breach of probation in connection with the incident on Parliament Hill.

Mooney is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges in both cases.