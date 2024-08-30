Suspect in Barrhaven assault sought by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault using a weapon in Barrhaven last weekend.

Police say the assault started with an altercation between the suspect and the victim on Saturday at around 7:40 p.m. The suspect ran away after assaulting the victim with a weapon, causing minor injuries, according to police.

Police did not specify where in Barrhaven the alleged assault happened.

He is described as being white, between 5’10” and 6’0” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black hat with a light brim, plaid pants, black, blue and white Nike running shoes and black gloves, at the time the incident happened.

Anyone with information about this suspect or with video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 2235, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.