Suspect identified in Carling Avenue theft
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:23PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 3:10PM EDT
OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Police say suspect has been identified.
Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect of a theft on Carling Avenue near Woodroffe Avenue earlier this month.
Police say the man entered a business on March 1, put several items in his backpack and fled the store.
He’s described as between five-foot-10 and six feet tall, about 160 pounds with dark hair and a receding hairline.
He was wearing a black Outbound puffy jacket, light blue jeans, camel-coloured boots and wrap-around glasses at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit.