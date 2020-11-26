OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old Loyalist Township man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a family dispute and an altercation with shots fired west of Kingston.

An emergency alert was issued at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, asking residents in the town of Millhaven to shelter in place. The OPP said officers were investigating an "armed and dangerous person", and believed the suspect was on foot in the area.

On Friday, the OPP provided more details about the investigation, saying officers responded to a family dispute on Bath Road in Loyalist Township shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said the victim was assaulted, while the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

"Shortly before 6 p.m., police received a call about a road rage incident on Taylor-Kidd Boulevard. The vehicle, which had left the earlier scene, was observed being driven in an erratic manner," the OPP said in a media release.

"There was an altercation with the other driver, who was assaulted. During the incident, a firearm was discharged."

No serious injuries were reported as a result of that incident.

At approximately 8 p.m., a suspect was arrested without incident.

Bradley Ryan Smith, 27, of Loyalist Township is charged with assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous person, unauthorized use of a firearm and dangerous operation of a vehicle.