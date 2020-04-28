OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 38-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to four alleged sexual assaults in the downtown core.

The charges are in relation to four separate incidents that occurred between March 23 and April 26.

Ottawa Police say on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a woman being approached from behind and groped near Library and Archives Canada on Wellington Street.

“With the assistance of the Crime Analysis section, Central Criminal Investigators linked several other incidents that were reported to police under similar circumstances,” police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Const. Amy Gagnon tell CTV News Ottawa that all four incidents occurred in the same vicinity, between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the parks and trails in the area of Library and Archives Canada.

Investigators are concerned there may be other incidents that have not been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

John Artunduaga-Gomez is charged with four counts of sexual assault and a breach of a court order. The suspect remains in custody.