Suspect facing charges after 13 spruce trees damaged in South Glengarry
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 11:29AM EST
The tops of 13 spruce trees were cut off along County Road 2 in South Glengarry in December. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of mischief after more than a dozen trees were damaged in South Glengarry Township.
Last month, Ontario Provincial Police said it was investigating after 13 spruce trees had the tops cut off along County Road 2 during the overnight hours of Dec. 9 and 10.
On Thursday, the OPP said officers charged a 20-year-old man with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the damaged trees.
The suspect will appear in court.