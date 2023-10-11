Suspect charged in connection with Kemptville, Ont. homicide

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Kemptville, Ont.

Police were called to a home on County Road 19 just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, where one person was found dead inside.

The victim has been identified as Corey Greenwood, 35, of North Grenville.

A suspect was arrested about three hours later, police said.

Jamie Quesnel, 27, of South Dundas is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say neighbours will see extra officers in the area.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, police do not believe there is a risk to public safety; however, residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area during this investigation," a news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.