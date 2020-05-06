OTTAWA -- A 44-year-old man is facing charges after Ottawa Police say a suspect attempted to steal from the coin-operated laundry machines in a Centretown apartment.

Frontline officers responded to a residential break and enter at a building on MacLaren Street, near Elgin Street, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man broke into the building, went to the laundry room and proceeded to break into the coin-operated machines.

A witness called 911, and police arrested the suspect in the laundry room.

Dwayne Barr of no fixed address faces several charges, including breaking and entering, possess instrument to break into a coin device and mischief under $5,000.