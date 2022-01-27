A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Ottawa's second homicide of 2022.

Ottawa police say the "South Neighbourhood Response Team" arrested Devon Wynne in Ottawa on Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued last Saturday for Wynne on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jayco Partridge last weekend.

Police were called to a home on Hannah Street, near Montreal Road, last Saturday morning for a stabbing. Partridge, 40, died from his injuries in hospital.

Wynne was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.