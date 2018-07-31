

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Parliamentary Protective Service says a suspect has been arrested for assault after an incident on Parliament Hill.

In a statement to CTV News, the Chief of Staff to the Director of the Parliamentary Protective Service says “I can confirm that there was an incident that occurred where a member was allegedly assaulted.”

Joseph Law adds “at this time, this situation appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Parliamentary Precinct."

The suspect is in RCMP custody.

With files from CTV News Ottawa Bureau