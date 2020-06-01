OTTAWA -- One person is in custody after allegedly stealing a police vehicle and crashing into a wall in Centretown.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Monday near Booth and Louisa Streets.

At that point, the driver and at least one passenger took off on foot. Officers gave chase on foot, then one of the people returned, stole the police vehicle and crashed it into a wall at Piazza Dante Park.

That person suffered minor injuries and has been taken into custody. Charges are pending, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.