OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing has been completed at half of Ottawa’s 28 long-term care homes.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters that surveillance testing has been conducted on approximately 1,880 residents and 1,826 staff at 15 long-term care homes over the past couple of weeks.

Ottawa Public Health, the Champlain Health Region Incident Command, Ottawa Paramedics and hospitals have teamed up to conduct the surveillance testing.

On April 21, the Ministry of Health announced that COVID-19 surveillance testing would begin in long-term care homes across Ontario.

Dr. Etches says the surveillance testing provides a snapshot of the current state of COVDI-19 infections in long-term care homes, particularly since we know people can have mild or no symptoms and still be infectious.

“What we have been seeing to date is that the homes that are worst effected do have higher levels of infection that are showing up,” said Dr. Etches about the results of the surveillance testing.

“The homes that are not in outbreak, that are undergoing the surveillance testing, we are not finding large numbers of asymptomatic residents or health care workers effected. That is good news.”

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks 23 institutions, including long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system, so no report on outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals has been released since April 29.

When asked by reporters about Premier Doug Ford’s comments on Tuesday directed at medical officers of health and testing levels, Dr. Etches said “we are on target to have all of the long-term care homes completed before the deadline given by the province.”

“We want to continue to increase testing on many fronts and we’ll move on. We’re moving on already to retirement homes.”

Dr. Etches noted Ottawa Public Health announced last week anyone over age 60 who may have symptoms of COVID-19 can now be tested.