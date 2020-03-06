Surprise 5-10 cm of snow for Ottawa today
A surprise snowstorm will bring 5-to-10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Friday
OTTAWA -- It’s a snowy start to the weekend as a band of heavy snow settles over the national capital region.
Four centimetres of snow had fallen by 8 a.m., creating slippery driving and walking conditions across Ottawa.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, Gatineau and Prescott-Russell.
“A band of heavy snow is over the Ottawa-area and along the Ottawa River. It will continue throughout the morning,” said Environment Canada.
Amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres of snow are possible today.
The forecast calls for snow to continue through the day, with a high of plus 1C.
Here's a look at your weekend forecast:
Saturday: Sunny. High plus 2C
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.