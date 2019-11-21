If you have a new or gently-used coat you're not using, Sleep Country Canada can put it to use.

Bell Media personalities will be broadcasting live on Thursday from the Sleep Country Canada store on Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven in support of the chain's annual Give-A-Kid-A-Coat campaign.

The campaign is looking for coats for children up to age 14. All coats collected are donated to local charities.

The campaign started Oct. 14 and runs until Monday, Nov. 24.

Anyone who comes by to donate a coat can enter a draw for one $2,500 gift card to Sleep Country Canada. The grand prize winner will be randomly drawn on Friday morning.