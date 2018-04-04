Support staff return to work at Carleton University
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 2:48AM EDT
Administrative, technical and library staff at Carleton University will be back on the job today.
CUPE Local 2424 and Carleton’s Board of Governors have ratified the new contract that was reached on Monday.
The unionized workers walked off the job on March 5th to back demands for a new contract. Employee pensions was the main issue in the dispute.
Carleton says the new agreement is a “balanced, fair and reasonable settlement that protects the pension plan and its governance and keeps the plan financially sustainable.” Carleton says new language in the contract guarantees the university’s commitment to a Defined Benefit Plan and CUPE”s continued position on the Pension Plan Committee.
In a statement, Carleton says the new deal includes salary increases over three years and enhancements to benefits.
RATIFIED! It’s a deal. #CUPE2424 is back to work. Four-plus weeks, countless supporters, strong picket lines, and a clear message. Pension protection matters for all workers. Our fight was a good fight. #WeAreCarleton and we are #BetterTogether. #canlab #ottnews pic.twitter.com/ce73ndy3n3— CUPE2424 (@CUPE2424) April 4, 2018