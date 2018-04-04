

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Administrative, technical and library staff at Carleton University will be back on the job today.

CUPE Local 2424 and Carleton’s Board of Governors have ratified the new contract that was reached on Monday.

The unionized workers walked off the job on March 5th to back demands for a new contract. Employee pensions was the main issue in the dispute.

Carleton says the new agreement is a “balanced, fair and reasonable settlement that protects the pension plan and its governance and keeps the plan financially sustainable.” Carleton says new language in the contract guarantees the university’s commitment to a Defined Benefit Plan and CUPE”s continued position on the Pension Plan Committee.

In a statement, Carleton says the new deal includes salary increases over three years and enhancements to benefits.