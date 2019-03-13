

CTV Ottawa





Happening today: The Justice Committee is meeting today on the SNC-Lavalin case. The Opposition is saying Liberals should allow Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada's former Attorney General, should be able to speak again.

Both the NDP and Conservatives want to ask more questions about the period of time after she was shuffled from the Justice Department to Veterans Affairs back in January. They also want to ask why she resigned from cabinet. Wilson-Raybould has alleged that several senior advisors and aides to PM Trudeau were involved in an effort to influence and halt a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, based in Montreal on charges of bribery.

Sunwing Airlines has confirmed Boeing 737 Max-8 planes are now grounded. The airline company made the decision on Tuesday, March 12 while the investigation continues into the fatal crash of Air Ethiopia on Sunday, March 10 when 157 people lost their lives, including 18 Canadians. In a statement the low-cost airline made the decision for 'evolving commercial reasons' unrelated to safety, including airspace restrictions imposed in other countries.

A B.C, businessman, David Sidoo is one of 50 people charged in 'Project Varsity Blues'. The former CFL player and prominent Vancouver businessman is accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in Massachusetts. . Authorities say this is the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted with some of Hollywood's elite caught in the scheme including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

A Kingston youth facing terrorism charges will be back in court for a bail hearing on March 29. The teen was charged back in January after the FBI tipped off Canadian authorities. He has been in jail ever since. The Kingston resident appeared in court on Tuesday. His identity cannot be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and a publication ban is in place on all evidence, submissions and reasons presented during the bail hearing. A 20-year-old man was also arrested with the teen back in January but was released hours later.