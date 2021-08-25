Advertisement
Sunwing flying to 11 warm destinations from Ottawa this winter
A traveller is dropped off at the departures level of the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
OTTAWA -- Ottawa sun-seekers will be able to travel to 11 warm destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico this winter on Sunwing Airlines, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
The airlines announced flights will depart the Ottawa International Airport for 11 destinations weekly between November and April 2022.
“After a trying year, we’re looking forward to bringing residents of the capital back to the tropics under our wing," says Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing.
"With 11 different destinations to choose from, we’ll be offering more routes to the south than any other tour operator from the gateway. Whether travellers want to explore the exotic coast of Los Cabos or the sunny shores of Punta Cana, there’s something for every travel style."
According to Sunwing, this is the flight schedule from the Ottawa International Airport.
- Between Ottawa and Montego Bay, Jamaica. Sundays from December 12, 2021 until April 10, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Tuesdays from December 7, 2021 until April 12, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Saturdays and Wednesdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays from December 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Cancun, Mexico. Saturdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays and Fridays from December 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Sundays from December 19, 2021 until March 27, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Los Cabos, Mexico. Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until March 31, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Mazatlán, Mexico. Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba. Fridays from November 12, 2021 until April 8, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Varadero, Cuba. Sundays and Thursdays from November 14, 2021 until April 7, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Cayo Coco, Cuba. Tuesdays from November 16, 2021 until April 12, 2022
- Between Ottawa and Holguin, Cuba. Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022