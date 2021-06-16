OTTAWA -- Lots of sunshine is in store for Ottawa, but the temperature is a bit cooler than normal.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday includes a sunny sky and a high of 22 C, about two degrees below the seasonal average. The UV index is 8, or very high. Expect some wind gusts up to 40 km/h at times.

Overnight, the sky should be clear with a low of 9 C, which is about four degrees cooler than normal.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 26 C.

Expect showers Friday with a high of 25 C.

Saturday is looking cloudy with a strong chance of showers and there is sun in the forecast for Sunday.