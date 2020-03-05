Enjoy your morning sunshine on Thursday. Clouds will move in and there will be a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. The high will be about 3C before flurries and rain showers are expected on Friday. That's when Old Man Winter moves in overnight and we get a reminder that spring is still weeks away. It will be a cold snap, albeit a brief one, with an overnight low of -13C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be the best day to get outside and enjoy full sunshine and a high of 3C. Forecasters are looking ahead to Monday as periods of snow is expected. No accumulation has been determined at this time. Temperatures remain moderate and daytime highs will continue to hover close to zero.

A reminder that we move our clocks forward this weekend due to daylight savings. We move our clocks one hour ahead before going to bed on Saturday night. Daylight savings will officially begin on Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 a.m.