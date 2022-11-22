Sunshine to start the day in Ottawa, then increasing cloudiness
It will be a cool and sunny start to the day in the capital, but things will warm up slightly this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies this morning and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees this morning.
Clouds will roll in around noon and stick around this evening. There will be a chance of flurries overnight and temperatures will fall to -4 C.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The forecast high is 1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees early in the day.
It will be cloudy Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be -4 C.
On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C.
WATCH LIVE | Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino testifying at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One in six women in Canada have had an abortion and vast majority feel it was the right decision: survey
Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Russia resumes bomber, submarine patrols near North America: Norad
Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.
Unknown corporal from First World War buried in France identified as Winnipeg soldier
More than 100 years after he died while serving in the First World War, a Winnipeg soldier was honoured with a special ceremony and a new headstone in France.
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
Atlantic
Dig Deeper: HRM report recommends sizable tax hike
A new pre-budget report to Halifax Regional Council is recommending an 8 per cent tax hike for both home and business owners in the city, as officials deal with rising costs and falling revenues.
'It’s not enough': Front-line workers in Moncton plead with city for shelter
The Greater Moncton area has never had as many people living outside without shelter as it does right now.
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall late Monday night.
Toronto
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
This is how much it costs to rent an apartment in the GTA
Average rents across all units in Toronto have gone up by nearly 27 per cent compared to last year, according to a new rent report.
Police search for 2 men after violent kidnapping in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent kidnapping and assault near Scarborough Town Center last week.
Montreal
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers vote for general strike
Unionized workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery have voted in favour of a general unlimited strike. In a news release, the STTCNDDN–CSN union said it adopted the strike mandate with a 71 per cent vote in favour.
Northern Ontario
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Search for unmarked graves at Algoma University moves forward
The search for human remains at a former residential school site in Sault Ste. Marie continues.
London
BREAKING | Surgeries at London's Children's Hospital being cancelled
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
Three individuals facing 86 charges in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
Fugitive Slave Chapel on the move
London’s Fugitive Slave Chapel is on the move. Back in October, the concrete foundation for the structure was poured at Fanshawe Pioneer Village.
Winnipeg
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
Manitoba homicide rate among highest in any province
Manitoba’s homicide rate is among the highest of any Canadian province, according to new numbers from Statistics Canada.
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
Kitchener
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
New group of elected leaders for Waterloo region sworn in, new chair for WRDSB
Monday night marked the first official introduction to several new leaders in Waterloo region.
Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening.
-
WEATHER | Calgary in fair form this week; flurry risk overnight
Enjoy the five-day forecast; the dip's coming!
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
Saskatoon
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
Long Sask. wait times create boon for private health providers
A Saskatchewan mother recently had to pay for a healthcare app to see a doctor for her daughter’s infection, and it’s raising concerns about a potentially growing trend of two-tiered healthcare in the province.
University of Saskatchewan students rally for Ukraine
Ukrainian students at the University of Saskatchewan are hoping their voices are heard a world away, with many worrying about their friends and families still living in Ukraine who face a brutal winter ahead.
Edmonton
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, cloudy and maybe even a shower
Warmer-than-average temperatures continue to be the main weather story this week.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening.
Vancouver
'We misunderstood': Vancouver mayor's public safety plan not being funded by the province after all
B.C.'s newly announced public safety plan does not allocate funding for the Vancouver mayor's promise to hire more mental health nurses and police officers in the city, the office of the premier has confirmed.
B.C. police agencies successfully lobby for app to assess mental health calls
B.C.'s police chiefs have successfully lobbied the province for funding to dramatically expand an app to screen, document, and assess what kind of mental health resources will best serve people they encounter in distress
Brunch patrons robbed at gunpoint at East Vancouver café
Police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery at an East Vancouver café that took place during a busy brunch service Sunday.
Regina
Poor conditions could be contributing factor to vacancy rate of government-owned housing
The condition of government-owned housing was debated in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.
#JustCurious: Can you turn right on double red lights?
You’re driving northbound on College Avenue when you come to a red light at Arcola Avenue. It’s a double right hand turn at that intersection.
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.