Advertisement
Sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa today, but heavy rain is on the way Saturday
OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny start to the final weekend of August, but rain is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 23C, with the humidex it will feel like 25.
There will be increasing cloudiness this evening with a chance of showers overnight. Low 13C.
Showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Rain will end in the afternoon then cloudy with a chance of showers. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 15 to 25 millimetres of rain on Saturday.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 22C.
Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 22C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year in Ottawa are a high of 23C and a low of 13C.