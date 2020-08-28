OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny start to the final weekend of August, but rain is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 23C, with the humidex it will feel like 25.

There will be increasing cloudiness this evening with a chance of showers overnight. Low 13C.

Showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Rain will end in the afternoon then cloudy with a chance of showers. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 15 to 25 millimetres of rain on Saturday.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 22C.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 22C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year in Ottawa are a high of 23C and a low of 13C.