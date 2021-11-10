Advertisement
Sunshine in the capital on Wednesday ahead of rainy days
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 7:29AM EST
OTTAWA -- Expect sunny skies in the capital on Wednesday and slightly above average temperatures for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine throughout the day and a high of 9 C.
Fog patches could develop overnight and temperatures will drop down to a low of -3 C, but it will feel more like -7 C with the wind chill.
Expect a cool but clear morning tomorrow on Remembrance Day - it will feel like -7 C with the wind chill. Clouds will roll in late morning and there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The forecast high for tomorrow is 6 C.
Expect periods of rain tomorrow evening with an overnight low of 5 C.
On Friday, periods of rain and a high of 10 C.