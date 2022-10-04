Sunshine in Ottawa on Tuesday, warmer weather on the way

It will be a cool start to the day in Ottawa, but things will warm up this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 17 C.

There was a frost advisory in effect this morning. Things will cool down again this evening with an overnight low of 2 C and a risk of frost.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be well above the average high for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 21 C. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 9 C overnight.

On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C. Showers will begin Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.