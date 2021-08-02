Current conditions and forecast
A statue of Colonel John By stands in Ottawa's Majors Hill Park, Aug. 4, 2014
OTTAWA -- A sunny holiday Monday is in store in the capital.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly sunny sky Monday with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25. The UV index is 7, or high.
The sky should be clear overnight with a low of 13 C.
Tuesday's forecast calls for a sunny morning but a cloudy afternoon. The high is 26 C with a humidex of 30.
Plenty of sunshine is in store for Wednesday with a high of 28 C.
Expect highs approaching 30 degrees to end the week.