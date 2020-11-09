OTTAWA -- The streak of beautiful weather the capital is experiencing continues Monday with another day of double-digit temperatures.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly sunny day ahead with a high of 21 C.

The unusually warm fall weather continues on Tuesday with another 21 C day expected.

Wednesday’s above-average high of 19 C comes with a 60 per cent chance of showers and although sunshine is expected, the forecasted high for Thursday is 8 C with the temperature returning to more seasonal highs for the rest of the week.