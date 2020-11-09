Advertisement
Sunshine, double-digit temperatures to start the week
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 7:11AM EST
A cyclist rides their bike at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- The streak of beautiful weather the capital is experiencing continues Monday with another day of double-digit temperatures.
Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly sunny day ahead with a high of 21 C.
The unusually warm fall weather continues on Tuesday with another 21 C day expected.
Wednesday’s above-average high of 19 C comes with a 60 per cent chance of showers and although sunshine is expected, the forecasted high for Thursday is 8 C with the temperature returning to more seasonal highs for the rest of the week.