OTTAWA -- Spring is nearly here and whether you're working from home or still heading out each day, the weather is starting to turn around.

The spring equinox is officially scheduled to arrive at 11:49 p.m. ET March 19—an early spring!

To celebrate, the forecast is calling for milder temperatures as the new season arrives.

Wednesday's forecast is seasonal, sunshine, but a few clouds in the afternoon, and a high of 3°C.

Mainly cloudy overnight, with a low of -2°C, about four degrees warmer than the seasonal low.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a high of 8°C.

The outlook for Friday, the first full day of spring, calls for showers but a high of 13°C that, if reached, would make it the warmest day of the year so far.