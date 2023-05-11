Sunshine, above average temperatures on Thursday

Buds appear on a tree in Ottawa. April 15, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Buds appear on a tree in Ottawa. April 15, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?

The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.

The 5 headlines you should read this morning

The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina