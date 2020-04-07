OTTAWA -- Good morning!

A trend of above-seasonal temperatures appears to be coming to an end. Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for a sunny morning, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon, with a high of 13°C.

The average temperature for this time of the year is closer to 8°C.

While 13 is mild, it's still about half as warm as the 1991 record of 25.7°C.

The warm weather won't last. A mainly cloudy night, with a low of 0°C will lead into a perfectly average Wednesday. The forecast is for a mainly cloudy day with a seasonal high of 8°C.

Thursday's outlook calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of just 3°C. Friday could see a few more showers, or even some flurries in the morning, with a high of 6°C by the afternoon.