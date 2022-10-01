Sunny with a few clouds on Saturday

It should be a mainly sunny day Saturday in Ottawa, with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 18 C with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

In the evening, expect a mainly cloudy sky, clearing around midnight. The overnight low is a few degrees cooler than average at 2 C. The typical low is closer to 6 C.

Sunday is looking sunny, but cooler than normal with a high of 13 C, compared to the typical high of 16 C.

The overnight low into Monday is 0 C.

Sunny conditions continue through the week, with Monday and Tuesday both seeing highs of around 18 C.

Wednesday could see a few clouds with a high of 18 C. Thursday might have some rain.