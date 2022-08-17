Sunny with a few clouds in Ottawa Wednesday

A few clouds will dot the sky Wednesday amid a lengthy sunny streak for the city.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C with a humidex of 30.

There is a slight chance of showers in the evening. Overnight, the sky should clear with a low of 16 C.

Thursday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.

More sunshine is in the forecast Friday with a high of 28 C.

Saturday’s high is 30 C with not a cloud in sight. Sunday could see a few clouds with a high of 28 C.