Sunny weekend with mild temperatures

Ottawa should see milder than average temperatures this weekend with a lot of sunshine.

Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a high of -1 C Saturday with a sunny sky. The typical high for this time of the year is -5 C.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of -4 C, 10 degrees warmer than the average low.

Sunday's high is 2 C with a few clouds.

Monday could see a cloudy sky with a high of 1 C.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 3 C.