A sunny weekend is in store for the capital as Daylight Saving Time approaches.

It will be nice and sunny all throughout the day today with a slight wind gust of 15km/h. Temperatures will reach as high as 0°.

Tomorrow, we will see some clouds roll in but the sun will still be put back into Sunday as we move ahead in the clock. Warmer temperatures are also in the forecast for Sunday with the temperature reaching as high as 6°. We will also still see that slight wind gust from Saturday at 15km/h.

But, as we start the week, we will see clouds roll into the forecast with a 60% chance of rain showers. The high will be 8°.