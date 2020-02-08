OTTAWA -- Following a dumping of snow, the capital region is set to see sunny skies this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Ottawa will be sunny but cold today. The day will start off with wind chills near -30C. As the sun rises our high will reach -13C with a wind chill of -16C. There is a risk of frostbite today.

Another cold night is in store this evening. We'll have clear skies but a low of -25C and a wind chill of -30C.

A frigid start to tomorrow morning as well, with wind chills around -26C sticking around. The day will warm up with a mix of sun and cloud and a high reaching -4C.

Looking ahead to Monday, Ottawa could see periods of snow return with a high of 0C.