OTTAWA -- It's a bright, sunny Wednesday in the nation's capital, without any significant summer heat.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes lower than average temperatures over the next several days.

Wednesday's forecast high is 20°C, about three-and-a-half degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Expect a sunny sky but some windy conditions, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The UV index is 7, or high.

Overnight, a single-digit low of 8°C with clouds moving in.

Those clouds bring a 60 per cent chance of showers to Thursday. The high 18°C.

On Friday, a bit of sun peeks out, but it's looking cloudy otherwise with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22°C.

The outlook for the weekend includes a cloudy Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a partly sunny Sunday.