Advertisement
Sunny Wednesday on the way after cool start with rain on the way
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:01AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:32PM EDT
OTTAWA -- After a cool start to the day, a sunny Wednesday is in the forecast for the Capital.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 22°C with a chilly overnight low of 8°C, which is below average for this time of year.
After the sunshine, we can expect several cloudy days leading into the weekend with scattered showers.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20°C.
Friday: 23°C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22°C.
RELATED IMAGES