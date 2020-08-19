OTTAWA -- After a cool start to the day, a sunny Wednesday is in the forecast for the Capital.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 22°C with a chilly overnight low of 8°C, which is below average for this time of year.

After the sunshine, we can expect several cloudy days leading into the weekend with scattered showers.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20°C.

Friday: 23°C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22°C.