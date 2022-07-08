Sunny, warm weekend in store for Ottawa

OTTAWA -

A gorgeous weekend ahead for the capital full of shine and warm temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the work week wraps up on Friday with sun and a high of 27 C, with humidex feeling like 30.

Overnight it is expected to have clear skies and a low of 11 C.

The forecast for Saturday is sunny and a high of 24 C.

Sunday will be sunny again and a high of 26.