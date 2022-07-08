Sunny, warm weekend in store for Ottawa
Sunny, warm weekend in store for Ottawa
A gorgeous weekend ahead for the capital full of shine and warm temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, the work week wraps up on Friday with sun and a high of 27 C, with humidex feeling like 30.
Overnight it is expected to have clear skies and a low of 11 C.
The forecast for Saturday is sunny and a high of 24 C.
Sunday will be sunny again and a high of 26.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 8-10
NEW THIS MORNING
Online reservation no-shows hurting restaurants
Gunman kills Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe during a speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
BREAKING | Rogers experiencing major service outages
Many Rogers customers are reporting widespread services outages early Friday morning.
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Attack on former Japan PM stuns nation known for gun control
News that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been shot in broad daylight Friday shocked not only Japan but the entire world, which has come to associate the relatively low-crime nation with strict gun control.
Via Rail receives 72-hour strike notice, risk of Canada-wide service suspension
Via Rail says services across Canada could be suspended next week, after it received a 72-hour strike notice from the union representing approximately 2,400 of its employees.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
Economy lost 43K jobs in June, unemployment rate falls to 4.9 per cent
The Canadian economy lost 43,000 jobs in June, marking the first decline in employment since January. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to another record low of 4.9 per cent in June, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
N.B. patients asking for more direction after family doctor announces they're leaving practice
A letter sent to patients of an Oromocto-based doctor announcing they’re closing their practice in October has some worried about what comes next.
Halifax Harbour steps draw crowds and increased safety concerns
The steps, named Queen’s Landing, leading into the Halifax Harbour is drawing more visitors to the area, as well as safety concerns.
Feds to make 'major' housing announcement in Toronto today
The Canadian Government is expected to make a “major” announcement on housing Friday, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
Man fatally stabbed in North York plaza parking lot overnight
A man is dead after a stabbing in a North York plaza parking lot early Friday morning.
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
2 men stabbed in downtown Montreal; 1 in critical condition
Two men, ages 23 and 29, were stabbed during a midnight confrontation between two groups in downtown Montreal Friday.
Sudbury police investigating stabbing in the Donovan area
Police in Sudbury are investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in the Frood Road area in the city's Donovan neighbourhood.
Don't test your phone by calling 9-1-1: London police
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
Sun on the way for Sunfest weekend in London
A beautiful sunny weekend is on the way for the London area.
Crime deterrent or Big Brother? Downtown safety camera pilot draws mixed reactions
A proposed safety pilot project putting eyes in the sky in downtown Winnipeg is drawing skepticism, with some questioning whether the cameras would actually deter crime and worry about privacy.
-
Manitoba premier says new reconciliation holiday could happen this fall
Manitoba could have a new statutory holiday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by September, Premier Heather Stefanson says.
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
News on widening fourth dose eligibility could come next week, Ontario's top doctor suggests
Ontario is set to make a decision early next week on whether to expand eligibility of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a seventh wave of the virus, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
-
SIU ends investigation, says alcohol withdrawal caused seizure
A Special Investigations Unit investigation into the hospitalization of a 34-year-old woman in Stratford has ended, after determining she was going through alcohol withdrawal.
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade set to kick off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
CTV News Calgary will broadcast the festivities online and on television.
-
'Corporate Calgary is back,' Stampede organizers say, as 2022 event kicks off
For dealmakers, the Calgary Stampede is an important business event and an economic barometer for a city and a province.
-
Storm rattles Sneak-A-Peek as people flock to Stampede grounds
Almost as soon as the gates to the Calgary Stampede opened up for Sneak-A-Peek Thursday evening, the heavy rain and hail started falling.
Saskatoon drivers see relief at gas pumps, but it may not last long
The lower gas prices in Saskatoon won’t last long, according to an expert.
-
'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded
Witnesses describe a 'crunching, crackling' noise and fissures forming as a Saskatoon intersection 'caved up.'
Sask. ranchers call for investigation into cattle and beef pricing
The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association is calling on the federal and provincial governments to investigate cattle and beef pricing markets as concerns of a widening price gap grow.
Edmonton Oilers deal Kassian, picks to Arizona Coyotes at NHL draft
The Edmonton Oilers have dealt bruising forward Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underway
With B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.
-
The head of the B.C. General Employees’ Union says preparations for job action are ramping up after talks with the province broke down.
-
Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft
The Vancouver Canucks have selected Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft.
3rd suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to December death: Regina police
Regina police charged a third person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found during a fire investigation in December 2021.
-
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will make a change on the offensive line against the Ottawa Redblacks with Andrew Lauderdale in for Terran Vaughn at left tackle.
-
SaskTel reports net income of $104.4M for 2021-22 fiscal year
SaskTel released their financial results for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Thursday morning, reporting an income of $104.4 million and revenues of $1,300.9 million.