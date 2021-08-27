Advertisement
Sunny, warm, summer day ahead- heat warning lifted in the capital
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 7:15AM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- Relief Friday in Ottawa after Environment Canada has lifted the excessive heat warning in the capital.
Friday will be a hot, sunny day- the high will be 25. But a lower humidity will make it feel like 27. The UV index is 8 which is considered very high.
Overnight will be cloudy and a low of 17.
The weekend will see possible rain on both days.
Saturday is expected to be cloud and showers in the afternoon. High of 24, a humidex making it feel like 28.
Sunday will be cloudy and a chance of showers- high of 28.