Sunny Tuesday in store

After a cool start to the day, the temperature will warm up to a high of 20C in Ottawa Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Environment Canada says wind will be out of the east at 20 km/h becoming light.

The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

The temperature will drop to 7C overnight.

Expect similar temperatures and conditions for the rest of the week.

Wednesday: sunny and 21C.

Thursday: sunny and 22C.

Friday: a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22C.