Sunny Tuesday in May starts with a wind chill
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 6:29AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A chilly wake-up for Ottawa amid news a polar vortex is bringing colder-than-normal temperatures for May to the city.
The forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly sunshine with a high of 11C.
However, wind chill values for the morning could be as low as -8C.
The low for Tuesday night and early Wednesday is -2C, which could be close to a record for May 6.
It may feel more like spring Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14C.
But after a chance of showers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday could look more like winter.
There is a chance of flurries both days with highs of only 6C and 4C.