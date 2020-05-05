OTTAWA -- A chilly wake-up for Ottawa amid news a polar vortex is bringing colder-than-normal temperatures for May to the city.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly sunshine with a high of 11C.

However, wind chill values for the morning could be as low as -8C.

The low for Tuesday night and early Wednesday is -2C, which could be close to a record for May 6.

It may feel more like spring Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14C.

But after a chance of showers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday could look more like winter.

There is a chance of flurries both days with highs of only 6C and 4C.