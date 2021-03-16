OTTAWA -- Plenty of sunshine Tuesday is a sign of what is to come this week with several days of double-digit temperatures in the forecast.

After a wind chill of -16C Tuesday morning, it will warm up to 3C in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 10C for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The daily high drops to 3C on Friday before the warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs into the mid-double digits both days.

Spring officially arrives on Saturday.