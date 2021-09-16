OTTAWA -- A sunny day is in the forecast for Ottawa after a blanket of early morning fog lifted from the capital.

Environment Canada has ended the fog advisory for Ottawa, Gatineau and parts of the Ottawa Valley. The advisory had warned of near-zero visibility due to the fog, especially near the Ottawa River.

With the fog out of the way, it will be a mainly sunny day, with a high of 23 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with more fog patches in the morning. The high will be 26 C with the humidex reaching a balmy 33.

The weekend is expected to be beautiful: sunny both days with highs in the low 20s.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.