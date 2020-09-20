Advertisement
Sunny Sunday in the forecast, but a frost advisory continues for Ottawa
OTTAWA -- A sunny final few days of summer is in the forecast for Ottawa, but it will be cool overnight.
A frost advisory remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Environment Canada says patchy frost is expected to develop tonight into Monday morning.
"Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."
Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.
Today: Sunny today. High 16C
Tonight: Clear. Low 0C with frost
Monday: Mainly sunny. High 17C
Tuesday: Sunny. High 20C
Wednesday. Sunny. High 23C.
Fall officially arrives in Ottawa on Tuesday.