As we get into the week of March Break, expect a nice bright and sunny day in the capital for Sunday.

Environment Canada says we will see sunshine starting at 9am this morning and continue throughout the day. There is also a small wind gust of 20km/h. The capital will reach a daytime high of zero.

For the start of the March Break on Monday, It will be a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day before changing to clouds with a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers for Monday night. The daytime high will reach 2°C.

We will see periods of rain on Tuesday with a high of 6°C.