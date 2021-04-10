OTTAWA -- A week of summerlike weather ends Saturday with a jewel of a day.

The weather has been sunny all week, with temperatures well above average. A temperature record was set on Friday. A high of 23.5 Cwas recorded at the Ottawa airport, just slightly surpassing the previous heat record of 23.3 C, set in 1945.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes sunshine all day Saturday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 25.

The UV index is 5, or moderate.

The average high for this time of the year is closer to 9 C.

Overnight, expect a mild low of 10 C with a clear sky.

The new week begins with warm weather but rainier days are ahead.

Sunday starts sunny, but clouds are expected to move in bringing a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon followed by rain in the evening. Sunday's forecast high is 20 C.

Expect periods of rain throughout the day Monday with a high of 13 C.

Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.

The occasional rain shower is in the forecast midweek, with temperatures in the low teens.