OTTAWA -- Ottawa's looking at a pretty sunny stretch of weather after some possible lingering showers clear Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Those will clear, and the high will be 15 C.

Things will cool down Thursday night to 1 C with a risk of frost.

After that, it's smooth sailing. Sunny weather is expected from Friday all the day through to next Tuesday.

The high on Friday will be 13 C, and then things will gradually get warner: 15 C on Saturday, 17 C on Sunday, 19 C on Monday and 21 C on Tuesday.