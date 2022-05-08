Sunny streak continues as temperature approaches 20 degrees

Another bright, sunny day is in store in Ottawa.

Sunday’s weather forecast calls for a clear sky, no sign of rain, and a high of 19 C.

Sunday night’s low is 2 C with a risk of frost heading into Monday.

The forecast for the entire work week includes not a single cloud or drop of rain, with the potential for record-breaking highs later in the week.

Monday’s high is 23 C and Tuesday’s is 25 C.

On Wednesday, Ottawa could see a high of 28 C, which would surpass the record high of 26.1 set in 2001.

Thursday’s forecast high of 28 C could potentially break the 1992 record of 27.6, while Friday’s high of 28 C is right on the line; the record for May 13 at the Ottawa Airport is 28.2 C, set in 1985.

After tonight’s cooler than average low, overnight lows through the week could get into the low teens.

The average high for this time of year is around 18 C, while the average low is 7 C.