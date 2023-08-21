Sunny start to the work week in the capital
It will be a warm and sunny Monday in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 24 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 26.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.
Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to the day, but skies will clear early in the afternoon. The high will be 24 C, with a humidex of 26.
There will be cloudy periods Tuesday evening with an overnight low of 11 C.
Wednesday’s outlook is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Councillor aims to axe Ottawa's vacant unit tax this week
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ryan Reynolds Way has a home in Ottawa
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
Recently shuffled Liberal cabinet is meeting in Charlottetown this week
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
Atlantic
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
Saint John Police make arrest in shooting death
Saint John police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a murder investigation early Sunday.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man in his 40s killed in downtown Toronto shooting; police looking for suspects
A man in his 40s has died after being shot in downtown Toronto Monday morning.
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
Toronto man allegedly broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
A man allegedly broke into someone's home and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Montreal
Back-to-back shooting, stabbings leave 1 dead and 2 injured overnight: Montreal police
Police are investigating two incidents early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
Bill 15: Work on Quebec's health reform plan resumes Monday
The Quebec national assembly's committee on health and social services will resume their study of its health reform bill Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Northern Ontario
53th anniversary of the Sudbury Tornado, one of Canada's deadliest
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
London
'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build' Pierre Poilievre continues to send a strong warning to municipalities
Conflicting views on addressing the housing crisis, with Conservative Party making his presence felt as Ontario’s municipal leaders meet
Argument turns violent downtown St. Thomas, one arrested
One person has been arrested while another is wanted by St. Thomas police after a physical dispute with “improvised objects” was caught on video.
-
Winnipeg
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
'Reduced to ash and rubble': Winnipeg man loses home in Kelowna wildfire
A Manitoba man living in B.C. says he's still in shock after his home was destroyed by wildfire last week.
Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
Kitchener
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
76-year-old subdues 29-year-old stabbing suspect until police arrive: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 29-year-old in connection to a stabbing and say they have a 76-year-old to thank for keeping the suspect in place.
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Calgary
CPS investigation closes downtown CTrain station
Eastbound trains are not stopping at the Eighth Street S.W. LRT station as Calgary Police have taped off the area.
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
Saskatoon
No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house was reported in the west central region of the city.
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
Edmonton
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sun today gives way to clouds Tuesday, Wednesday
A mild outlook for temperatures in the short term turns warmer by the end of the week in the capital region.
Vancouver
Regina
Crews quickly contain early morning Regina house fire
An early morning house fire on Monday was quickly contained to one floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
Riders improve to 5-5 following victory against B.C Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the win column after a 34-29 victory against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium.