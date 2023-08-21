Sunny start to the work week in the capital

It will be a warm and sunny Monday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 24 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 26.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.

Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to the day, but skies will clear early in the afternoon. The high will be 24 C, with a humidex of 26.

There will be cloudy periods Tuesday evening with an overnight low of 11 C.

Wednesday’s outlook is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C.