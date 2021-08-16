OTTAWA -- It will be another warm, humid day in the Capital with plenty of sunshine to start the week.

Monday’s high is 26C with the humidex making it feel closer to 29C.

If you’re doing anything outside, you’ll want to grab the sunscreen—the UV index is 8 or very high.

A few clouds will move in Monday evening with a low of 12C.

Showers are expected to start the day Tuesday with a risk of a thunderstorm and high of 22C.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers for Wednesday as temperatures hover near 30C.

Sunshine is expected to return for the rest of the week.