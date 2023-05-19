Sunny start to the May long weekend, but Saturday will be a rainout
It's a sunny, warm start to the Victoria Day long weekend, but you may want to postpone any outdoor plans on Saturday due to rain.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high of 22 C.
Mainly cloudy tonight, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Saturday will be a rainout for anyone with outdoor plans. The forecast calls for showers all day, with a high of 20 C.
Sunshine returns on Sunday with a high of 19 C.
Victoria Day Monday will be sunny, with a high of 18 C.
The outlook for next week calls for mainly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C.
