Sunny start to the May long weekend, but Saturday will be a rainout

It's a sunny, warm start to the Victoria Day long weekend, but you may want to postpone any outdoor plans on Saturday due to rain.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high of 22 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Saturday will be a rainout for anyone with outdoor plans. The forecast calls for showers all day, with a high of 20 C.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with a high of 19 C.

Victoria Day Monday will be sunny, with a high of 18 C.

The outlook for next week calls for mainly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C.