Sunny start to September in Ottawa

It will be a sunny start to September, after a rainy August in the capital.

Ottawa received 189.1 mm of rain in August, the third wettest August in Ottawa history. According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it rained on 19 days in Ottawa last month.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of showers today and on Saturday, but it will be mainly sunny through the final long weekend of summer.

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 20 C.

Clear tonight with a low of 7 C.

Friday will be mainly sunny, with a high of 27 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C.

Monday will be Sunny, with a high of 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.